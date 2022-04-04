PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Lawyers for the former business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi filed a new motion Monday to vacate a protective order they said is keeping relevant financial information under wraps.

Dr. James Davie, of Davie and Associates Dermatopathology, P.A., (DAAD) is suing Rossi for allegedly pushing him out of Reditus and stealing company funds for personal use. His attorneys are seeking to place Reditus into a receivership, where a third party will oversee finances, in order to block Rossi from accessing funds.

Davie’s attorneys filed a motion on Monday to vacate a protective order they said is “overly broad and constitutionally infirm” and to allow a second amended complaint containing Reditus’ financial records into the public record.

The second amended complaint stems from a similar case brought against Rossi by Dr. Malcom Herzog, who also alleges Rossi stole and wasted company funds. That case is being combined into this one.

“[The second amended complaint] goes into great detail to identify and document Rossi’s unethical and profligate spending in violation of many fiduciary duties he owes to the company and to the other company, DAAD,” the motion reads.

The filing claims the second amended complaint will show Rossi spent company funds on bonuses and salaries to family and friends, tailored clothing, luggage, jewelry, watches, planes, super cars and “a personal website membership for morally corrupt conduct.”

“They are not trade secrets. They’re just embarrassing for Rossi,” said Peter Lubin, one of Davies’ attorneys.

The filing also shows new witnesses have come forward to claim Rossi lied to patients about being a doctor, illegally prescribed opiates to patients and himself, and embezzled funds from a previous employer. Those witnesses will be called to testify at the receivership hearing, per the filing.

Lubin said vacating the protective order is in the public interest.

“The public always benefits from proceedings being in the light of day. That’s why witnesses contacted me. Cases shouldn’t be secret when the information is interesting and embarrassing maybe to one of the litigants. That’s not a reason to keep it secret,” he said.

Lubin is asking for any other witnesses to come forward.

An attorney for Rossi indicated his client intends to invoke the Fifth Amendment to all questions at his deposition Wednesday.

Rossi is due back in court on April 14.

The full court document can be viewed below: