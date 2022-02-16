PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The second winter storm within two weeks is making a comeback to Central Illinois.

WMBD’S weather team, Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, Molly Naslund, and Adam Sherwinkski, said the rocky road of weather starts Wednesday night with rainfall.

But with the addition of snow from the previous storm still melting on the ground, there’s also a chance for potential flooding. Leaders from across the region said inadequate preps could lead to a hazardous home.

“You don’t want any water coming into your house and that could happen,” Katherine Murphy, Communication and External Affairs manager for the city of Bloomington, said. “Your sump pump could back up and anything could trickle back in.”

Murphy said it’s best for the public to be on drain patrol to avoid the chance of flooding.

“Folks really need to make sure they’re checking all of their roof drains and their patio drains, footing drains, window well drains,” Murphy said. “Any drain that you can think of really”

She said people should make sure their sump pumps are properly connected and the discharge from that is facing the opposite direction of their homes, so it’s not flowing back inside.

“Make sure that you’re clearing any snow, ice, or debris from any of the inlets because you don’t want that to go back into the house,” Murphy said.

WMBD’s weather team also said after the rain comes, the snow could lead to ice and potential slips and falls. Murphy recommends having salt on standby.

“You wanna make sure you’ve got ice on hand too because even though the snow’s coming, that ice is going to be underneath it,” Murphy said.

Officials with Ameren Illinois said they are monitoring the weather and will take proactive measures in case of potential power outages.

“In the event that we think we could get weather impacting our system, we will proactively move resources around,” Brian Brackney, Director of North Electric Region with Ameren Illinois, said. “Have personnel come in early. 24/7 coverage ready to respond when and if weather might impact our system.”

Ameren officials also said, for those thinking of installing portable generators, never install portable generators indoors. They said place them outdoors in a dry area away from doors, windows, and vents.