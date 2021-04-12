Republican lawmakers urge Governor Prizkter to veto redistricting maps

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — State Republicans urged Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday to veto redistricting maps drawn by lawmakers.

Some lawmakers said redistricting needs to be a fair and non-partisan process led by people- not politicians.

“I think the public is demanding an open and transparent process. Many of our colleagues including Governor Pritzker have said in their own words that they would like an open and transparent process,” said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL).

Davis said more than 500,000 people in Illinois supported a ballot question for an independent redistricting commission. Davis said it didn’t make the ballot and says people want a process where politicians can’t pick their own voters.

“The public is sick and tired of people in this capitol building saying one thing about supporting a free and open remap process, but clearly as we see, doing another,” said Davis.

Governor Pritzker has faced this dilemma before. On the campaign trail in 2018, he was asked if he would veto any state legislative redistricting map proposal that is in any way drafted or created by legislators.

Governor Pritzker said he would pledge to veto.

In the meantime, Republican House and Senate redistricting leaders are asking Democratic house and senate chairs and the Governor to attend a committee meeting on the issue next week.