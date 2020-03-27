Retired healthcare professionals hoping to join fight against COVID-19 will wait 1-2 weeks for applications to be processed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor J.B. Pritzker is asking retired healthcare workers to join the fight against COVID-19, but one retired nurse from Peoria says it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“We need your help now,” Gov. Pritzker said Saturday, March 21 during his daily press conference.

But Melodye Foster says even though she wants to get back into the medical field and join the fight against COVID-19, she was told her application won’t even be processed for 1-2 weeks.

“He indicated it would take 1-2 weeks for them to review the applications and start getting back to people. Which I find that kind of a long process if all of a sudden overnight, with all the cases coming overnight daily now, that it’s taking that long to process,” Foster said.

Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Public Information Officer Chris Slaby confirmed the wait period should be one week.

“Please allow at least a week for processing. If an applicant hasn’t received an email after two weeks, they should call 1-888-473-4858,” Slaby said.

Foster says she worked as an Emergency Room nurse for over 13 years, as well as a flight nurse.

She believes retired healthcare workers could be a huge help in fighting the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

“I could still do the skills I had done 10 years ago because I had done them over and over and over. It was like it was embedded in my brain,” Foster said.

For your free application, go to idfpr.com and click where it says “View Important COVID-19 Information and Forms from IDFPR here.”

Scroll down and you’ll see ‘Health Care Professions’ here and if you’re a physician looking to renew your application Click Physician License Reinstatement Application.”

Once you click that link, it’ll take you right to the application where you’ll add all your information.

At the bottom of the application, it will show you where to email it.

That email is FPR.LMU@ILLINOIS.GOV

OSF Healthcare Vice President of Workforce Management and Employee Relations Shelley Nguyen says waiting 1-2 weeks is a relatively short period of time. She says usually it takes months to get a license renewed.

But she says currently the 1-2 week period of waiting is acceptable, but as the virus spreads, we may need to get these applications processed quicker.

“If we continue to get more cases and our hospitals are full, 1-2 weeks is not going to work. Right now it’s working because we’re able to manage most of our workforce and meet our staffing needs at this particular time,” Nguyen said.

If your license is expiring soon, Gov. Pritzker extended licenses until September 30.

“We are automatically extending your licenses through the end of September,” Gov. Pritzker said.

He says he’s also making it easier for medical workers who live at the Illinois border to work in the state.

