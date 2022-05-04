PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Handicapped individuals will have an easier time getting to the MacKenzie Building thanks to sidewalk and curb improvements.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated accessibility improvements to the area. There is a curb cut and landing strip in front of the building and automatic doors in back.

“The building itself had always been ADA compliant; this enhances our ADA compliance by having a landing strip available, extra space for them to park,” said Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman.

Ackerman said the improvements will make make it easier for handicapped individuals to access the building, which houses the Tazewell County Clerk’s office and serves as a polling location.

“It allows for individuals that are handicapped when they open their door, they’re not opening it into traffic, but rather having space off the road to be able to exit their vehicle safely,” he said.

He added there were already curb cuts at the end of the street, but inconvenient because the building’s entrance is in the middle of the block.

“So now we added a curb cut to the middle of the street to make it easier and move those handicapped parking spaces right in front of the door so that it’s much easier and convenient for handicapped individuals to be able to go through our building,” he explained.

Ackerman said the automatic doors in the back of the building serves as a second accessible entryway to accommodate visitors.

The $91,250 project was funded by Federal Polling Place Accessibility Grant Project to improve accessibility of polling locations.

Ackerman said more than 17,000 people came through for the last election. For that reason, the state awarded the grant money to Pekin.