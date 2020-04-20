Rise dispensary continues to enforce protocols, social distancing on 4/20

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 4/20 is a day known for marijuana celebrations and in states with legal cannabis, leaders are asking people not to gather.

Dispensaries are also encouraging people not to attend events and to practice social distancing.

At Rise in Canton, there will be no special sales or celebrations at all.

Derrick Levy, the Illinois district manager, says Monday will be like any other day for the dispensary. Under Gov. Pritzker’s stay at home order, cannabis is essential.

“We’ll be open but still strictly enforcing the social distancing and following the CDC guidelines, but at this time no deals. We’re really trying to discourage any sort of crowds,” said Levy.

While they remain open for business, Rise says its top priority is keeping people safe and enforcing guidelines and protocols.

“Our overall focus is really just the health and the safety precautions due to the COVID-19 and ensuring that we don’t have large crowds at any point, and especially on Monday,” said Levy.

In March, adult use cannabis sales hit nearly $36 million. Since January, sales have generated approximately $111 million in Illinois.