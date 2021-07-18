Road work starts Monday along I-474

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Road work on I-474 will begin near Peoria starts Monday, July 19.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews will be patching and resurfacing, and there will be lane closures from I-74 to the Illinois River. Eventually, full ramp closures will be needed and drivers will follow detours.

An IDOT spokesperson said if you’re heading near this route, expect delays, and drive slow when you’re near crews.

Drivers are also recommended to leave early, as there might be delays. The full project is scheduled to finish next November.