Rollingbrook Park severe weather siren in Bloomington vandalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Recently, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency experienced vandalism at the site of one of their severe weather sirens.

The agency announced Tuesday that after noticing the siren located at Rollingbrook Park in Bloomington was down, city engineers discovered the siren had been vandalized and left inoperable.

The siren has since been repaired and is functioning, but Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County EMA said an act like that could have left some people in the dark, had an emergency happened while the siren was not operating.

“It’s disappointing, that people don’t think of other people and their safety. Without that siren, there’s a whole section of town that wouldn’t hear if there was a tornado coming,” said Beck.

She is encouraging neighbors to say something if they see something, she said they would never disclose the identity of someone calling to try and keep others safe.