Rollover accident outside Peoria UFS store

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police, Fire, and first responders were on the scene Tuesday of a rollover accident outside a local store.

Crews were called to the UFS Downtown Outlet, 1800 SW Adams, just after 10:00 a.m. At one point, crews were working to upright the vehicle that ended up on its top in the store’s parking lot.

An officer on the scene said a victim got out of the car after it rolled over and collided with a tree, got into another car, and left the scene. It’s otherwise not clear who may have been involved in the crash. Surveillance video was said to be in the process of being obtained from UFS.

Police had blocked off the street at Adams and Chicago while cleanup from the accident scene continued.

This story will be updated. Check back for more details as they become available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected