Rumberger’s celebrates opening of new location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant chain is expanding and opening their third location in Peoria.

Rumberger’s Wings celebrated it’s grand opening of its’ new location on University Street in Peoria. It was originally supposed to open in January, but COVID-19 delayed the opening until June.

This location marks the third in town including two other locations including one in downtown Peoria and the other on Knoxville. General manager KeKe Odom said this new location is well received by customers.

“It has been very busy already so I do believe it’s going just because of where we are, it’ll boost the business,” Odom said. “Everybody have been happy, so everything we hear is we’re glad you guys are here. Get good food, don’t have to go downtown we can come up here now.”

This location is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. To 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. To 10 p.m.

