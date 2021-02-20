Salt, ice, and snow can erode your car, causing damage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter weather can take a toll on your car as ice, snow, and salt can cause serious damage to your vehicle, but local experts say frequent trips to the car wash can help.

Peoria Rainstorm Car Wash Manager Winford Jones says salt can erode your car’s paint. He says water on your car’s exterior can also freeze and cause further damage.

Jones says salt is one of the most damaging elements to a car’s longevity, and it can be hard to remove at home without chemicals.

Ultimately that stuff is going to sit there at the bottom of the vehicle and ultimately you’re going to start to get rust, and it’s actually going to start to create issues within the vehicle, mechanical problems,” said Jones.

Jones recommends getting your car washed at least once a week during the winter.