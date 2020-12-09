Salvation Army raises $42,180 with telethon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria area community came through in a big way for The Salvation Army and those struggling to get by this year.  Donations totaling $42,180 were received during the Annual Tree of Lights Telethon held in partnership with WMBD TV and WYZZ on Dec. 8.

“We have been blessed with the support of a very caring, giving community,” said Major Jesse Collins, Tri-County Commander. “Because of their support, we are able to truly do the most good for those people in our community who need a hand up, whether it be because they are struggling to get out of poverty or they have been without a job because of the pandemic.”

The money raised through The Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign helps people in the community who have no place to live; who can’t afford food; or who have been out of work because of the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet.

