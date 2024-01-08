PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Salvation Army‘s Tree of Lights campaign only has three weeks left before it comes to an end.

The Tree of Lights campaign formally began in Peoria in 1987. The money is used to provide food, shelter, child care, emergency assistance and case management assistance to those in need.

Peoria Area Commander Heath Sells said this years goal is $2.2 million.

“Right now were about 60% of our goal so I’m not nervous but I definitely want to get this communication out so people can join us and partner to make sure that no family or no individual goes without,” Sells said.

The Tree of Lights campaign will end on Jan. 31.