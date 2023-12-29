CHICAGO (WMBD) — Someone might end the year much wealthier after the last Powerball drawing of the year on Saturday.

According to an Illinois Lottery news release, the Jackpot for the Dec. 30 drawing has grown to $760 million. This is the third-highest Powerball jackpot this year and the sixth-largest in the game’s history.

The last winning Powerball ticket was a $1,765 billion grand prize won in California on Oct. 11. So far this year, there have been eight million-dollar Powerball winners.

In Illinois, a total of 4.2 million winning tickets, worth $40 million in prizes, have been purchased in 2023.

