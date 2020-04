Schnuck’s limiting amount of shoppers to one per household

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Schnuck’s announced it will begin to limit how many customers can shop at the stories due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“In a continuing effort to encourage social distancing, starting today, Schnucks began limiting the number of customers inside our stores by asking that there be only one shopper per household when possible,” a Media Relations statement read.

“While it is our hope that customers will understand and abide by this policy, we also recognize that there are situations where it is simply not possible – be it a single parent who has no childcare options, an elderly customer who needs assistance from a friend or relative, or a customer with other needs. Our store teams are being asked to exercise judgment in these situations, in order to ensure that all of our customers are able to complete their shopping trip, while also balancing that with the need to ensure that we are doing all that we can to increase the practice of safe social distancing. Thank you in advance for your understanding. We’re all in this together,” the statement finished.

Schnuck’s put the limit into affect on Saturday and did not say how long it will last.