School leaders and students show appreciation for teachers

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Schools are closed and classrooms are empty, but that’s not stopping Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations.

Leaders from Dunlap CUSD #323 say it’s important staff know they’re supported.

This year, appreciation and celebrations for teachers have gone virtual.

Students have been encouraged to send notes, pictures, and videos thanking their teachers. Parent organizations have also stepped up to drop off yard signs and treats to staff.

Dunlap Grade School Principal Mandy Ellis says the past few weeks have shown more people the hard work teachers do.

“I think there’s a misnomer that our teachers are home and because their not in the classrooms, not doing the difficult work and I think that’s the opposite. Our teachers are working harder than ever,” said Ellis.

Dunlap Superintendent Dr. Scott Dearman says teachers have an impact on their students that goes beyond the classroom. He says many teachers are continuing those efforts to connect with students virtually.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize the amount of time that goes into connecting with students and I”m not talking just the classwork. Touching base with students, making them feel valued, and checking in, make sure their needs are being met, not only academically but you know that social and emotional component,” said Dearman.

Teachers in Dunlap CUSD 323 and every school district have had to quickly adapt their lesson plans for e-learning.

Dearman says teachers have learned new skills, technologies, and ways to teach, despite the stress that the switch to online school has been for teachers, students, and parents.