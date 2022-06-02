PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The reality of mass shootings is now a tragedy on repeat.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, as of Thursday, the U.S. has had 234 mass shootings this year alone.

Congress defines mass shootings as incidents where four or more people are shot or injured.

More and more these shootings are taking place in areas where people theoretically are supposed to feel safe — a supermarket in New York, a medical facility in Oklahoma, and a school in Texas.

At least 21 mass shootings have happened since the Uvalde school massacre that left 19 kids and two staff members dead. These incidents have led to concerns about such possibilities happening in Central Illinois.

“Lots of parents have been asking about security protocols, some we can talk about, some, of course, we can’t,” Chief Demario Boone, director of school safety at Peoria Public Schools, said.

Boone said his staff at District 150 have been double and triple-checking its safety protocols.

He said Peoria Public Schools was one of the first and only districts in the state that had a police department built from the inside. Boone said it’s the only school district in Illinois with a dedicated, in-house, resource officer department, with some officers armed, while others may have to borrow officers from the police department.

“From 1970 until now we’ve had a wealth of knowledge to draw off of to help with our school safety,” Boone said.

Boone said he’s had to assure parents of students safety by reiterating the district’s dedication to providing environmental safety and also social and emotional services at its Wraparound Center.

When it comes to the subject of active shooters, Boone said no school district is ever 100% prepared for any active assailant incident, but all one can do is put measures in place to mitigate any loss of life and injury — for which he said he feels the district is prepared.

“With the actions that we do at this department, with the officers being vigilant for patrol, with us checking doors, with us making sure we do those active assailant presentation and training,” Boone said. “I think that is our way of speaking and letting them know that they’re going to be ok.”

One of the more recent shootings happened Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma which left at least four people dead. Leaders with UnityPoint Health spoke out on the tragedies and how they prioritize safety in all aspects.

“With multiple mass casualty active shooter incidents since the beginning of the year, it dictates for us to continue to be diligent in security and staff training,” Rick Nichols, a security supervisor at UnityPoint Health, said. “And to put in place crisis precautionary measures to deal with these kinds of situations.”

Nichols said they’re always communicating, dissecting, and sharpening their response process to these incidents and will continue to do so. He said he’s brought years of law enforcement training to their staff so they are better prepared to act if needed.

In addition to physical safety, UnityPoint is also highlighting mental health services for both staff and patients.

“UnityPoint is very supported of its staff and so when things that are unfortunate happen, like what happened yesterday, we check in with our staff,” Christina Gerlach, crisis services manager at UnityPoint UnityPlace, said. “We take a proactive approach and really just put the information out there knowing that they may or may not need it.”

“We would rather have the information out there for them, checking in with them and making sure that they’re okay.”

Gerlach also highlighted programs at the crisis center such as crisis services, emergency response teams, and psychiatric counseling.

Leaders with OSF HealthCare also issue the following statement below:

We are saddened by the recent acts of violence across our nation. Unfortunately, violence against health care workers is not a new phenomenon, and there’s been an uptick in recent years.

As a large health care ministry with 15 hospitals throughout Illinois and the upper peninsula of Michigan, while random acts of violence like that in Tulsa this week can occur at any time, we take a proactive approach to stopping violence against our Mission Partners (employees) before events occur. In addition to education and training about what to do in various situations, we have implemented the use of a violence assessment tool, which is used to screen all patients 18 and older. The tool is used in all care settings, including our inpatient units, emergency departments, outpatient facilities, home care services and more. The assessment allows us to see if a patient has an increased risk of violent behavior and enables us to create an individualized plan to address their needs before a situation would escalate. Since implementing this tool last fall, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of reports of violence against our health care workers.