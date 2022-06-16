UPDATE: Officers said there is still a significant backup in traffic. The right shoulder is clear. Eastbound traffic on I-74 is getting by on that right shoulder.

Fire officials stated there were potatoes in the back of the truck.

Drivers are still asked to be careful while traveling in the area and seek another route where possible.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a semi truck caught fire on I-74, near the Lincoln Avenue exit.

In a news release, troopers said all eastbound lanes are blocked as firefighters work to put out the flames. Traffic is being diverted onto the Lincoln Avenue exit and then can go back onto I-74 east after going over Lincoln, according to troopers.

Traffic is significantly backed up. Troopers are asking drivers to find other routes around the scene.