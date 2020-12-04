Sen. Dick Durbin: $908 billion COVID-19 relief package will help people, businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Senator Dick Durbin said he’s working to get COVID-19 relief into the hands of those who need it.

Durbin said a bi-partisan group of eight senators drafted a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package. He said it’s the first since March when the CARES act was passed.

He believes if the members can vote, they’ll pass it, but first, Durbin said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has to let that happen.

“If we get help across the board, across the nation, red states and blue, it’s a good thing for those states, the people living in them and to get this economy back on track,” said Durbin.

Durbin said the COVID-19 relief program is a temporary fix.

“Does it have all the priorities I’d like to see? No, there are a lot more things that we need to do in this emergency package. But the good thing is we are moving toward a new and more promising phase,” said Durbin.

He believes if nothing is done or if the stimulus doesn’t pass, people and businesses will continue to hurt.

“We tried to serve the things that everybody agreed were absolute priorities in what needs to be spent. We characterize it as emergency relief because it really only takes us through next March but it does take us through next March. If we do nothing at this point, as I mentioned, business have no where to turn for a helping hand,” said Durbin.

Durbin said the package includes an extension of $300 a week for people who are out of work. There’s also $160-billion for struggling state and local governments, and $288-billion for small businesses and the Paycheck Protection Program.

The package also allocates $35-billion for hospitals and healthcare providers and $16-billion for state testing and vaccine distribution.