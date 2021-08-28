Senate and House Redistricting Committees hold a joint hearing for input on changing legislative boundaries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday morning, both Senate and House Redistricting Committees held a joint hearing at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The group is considering changing legislative boundaries after the 2020 Census data was released.

The current map splits Peoria between different districts. Ryan Spain, Republican State Representative for District 73 and half of the City of Peoria, said he felt the current maps will negatively affect people in Peoria.

“It’s a very curious decision, and I think one that will have very damaging and long-lasting impacts for representation here in the greater Peoria area,” said Spain.

Senate Redistricting Committee Vice-Chair Elgie Sims said they’ve invited leaders from across the aisle to participate in the discussion and drawing of maps, but said many of those leaders aren’t being responsive.

Peoria City Councilman Tim Riggenbach, who emphasized he was attending as a citizen and not representing city council, said the maps will be in place for a decade. Hopes there’s a focus on the districts and the people who live there rather than who could represent them.

“I think it’s really important that when we draw these maps, and when we talk about the implications, we realize that we’re not talking about Ryan Spain, Dave Koehler, Jehan Gordon [Booth], we’re talking about the map that’s gonna be in place for the next 10 years,” said Riggenbach.

Members of the community were also able to give input, which leaders said is important for the committee members to hear.

On Tuesday, Illinois House and Senate leaders meet for a one-day special session to re-evaluate the maps.