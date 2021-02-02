Senate Democrats vow to pass robust COVID-19 rescue package regardless of Republican support

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Senate Democrats said today they are ready to pass bold COVID-19 legislation this week with or without Republican support.

10 Republicans came up with a $600 billion counter-package to the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion package. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the offer is too small and President Biden emphasized the need to go big, and time is of the essence to help needy Americans.

“If we did a package that small, we would be mired in the COVID-19 crisis for years… And we are not going to make the same mistake of 2009 and have too small a package that took long, and took four, five years to recover,” said Schumer.

Schumer says they will not “dilute, dither, or delay” this time around. A process called reconciliation will allow the bill to pass with a simple majority, eliminating the need for Republican support. Still, Schumer said he hopes it will be bipartisan.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin compared the need for a robust COVID-19 plan to treating a child’s sickness with antibiotics.

“The doctor says I’m going to give you five days of antibiotics. Now, your child is going to start feeling better on the second day and by the third day you’re sure they are out of the woods, but take the medicine for all five days. Because if you don’t take enough of the medicine you’ll be back again to see me with the child sick again, and that’s what America faces right now,” Durbin said.

The Republicans’ plan would give out $1,000 checks to Americans as opposed to the $1,400 proposed by Democrats and does not include any aid to state and local governments.