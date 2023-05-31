NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning on Saturday, June 3, in preparation for the Bloomington Gold 2023 After Party the following streets and parking areas will be closed:

Beaufort Street, between Linden Street and Uptown Circle

Alleyway connecting Beaufort Street and Railroad Place on the 100 block of Beaufort Street

Trail East Parking Lot

Parkinson Lot

These areas are expected to reopen to vehicular traffic around 11 p.m.

According to the Town of Normal, The Bloomington Gold 2023 After Party closing concert in Uptown Normal will feature food, drinks and live music by Karen B and the Baked Potatoes beginning at 7 p.m. This free public event is hosted by the Town of Normal and sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Other festivities associated with the Bloomington Gold Corvettes show will take place throughout Bloomington-Normal this Thursday through Sunday. For complete details and full schedule of events, visit www.bloomingtongold.com.

For questions or additional information, contact Adam Fox: 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov.