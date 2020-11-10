Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Central Illinois until 6 pm

Fast Facts

Storm Timing: 3 pm to 7 pm (Severe weather threat ends by 6 pm)

Primary Threat: Damaging wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph

Secondary Threat: Isolated and brief tornadoes

Storms moving to the east-northeast at 50-60 mph, less time to react when warnings are issued

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch of Central Illinois until 6 pm. Thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible through this afternoon. The storms will be fast movers as they move to the east-northeast at 50 to 60 mph. This means that folks will have less time to react to warnings once they are issued.

Storm Set-up

A deepening surface low will lift out of the Central Plains and into the Midwest on Tuesday. Ahead of the low and cold front, dew points in the lower 60s will contribute to modest instability. With strong wind shear in place, storms that develop along the front could become severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. Surface winds are expected to turn more south-southeasterly right ahead of the cold front which will increase the tornado risk, particularly west of the Illinois River.

The timing of the front has slowed down and the window for storms is between 3 pm and 7 pm, with the severe threat starting in the west at 3 pm and ending in the east at 7 pm. The severe weather risk is expected to gradually decrease as storms move further east and storms begin to weaken. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″. While rainfall amounts of this magnitude don’t typically lead to flood concerns, fallen leaves could clog drains which could lead to some localized flooding in urban areas.

Stay Prepared

It’s been a while since we’ve seen severe storms move through Central Illinois so make sure you NOAA Weather radio is on and ready to go. For additional warning, be sure to download the CiProud2go Weather App so you can receive location based alerts and our exclusive VIPIR Alerts.