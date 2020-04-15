Shooting at Peoria Apartment during home invasion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a home invasion with shots fired on the 5800 block of Rosewood Drive around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday.
Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson confirms shots were fired after intruders kicked in the apartment door. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
No injuries were reported. Peoria Police are currently investigating.
