Shooting at Peoria Apartment during home invasion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a home invasion with shots fired on the 5800 block of Rosewood Drive around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson confirms shots were fired after intruders kicked in the apartment door. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Peoria Police are currently investigating.

