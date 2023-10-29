PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The “Boo Bash” offered families the option to either drive or walk through the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, collecting candy and spooky surprises.

Kids could get get balloon animals, go trick or treating, and meet some of their favorite characters like the Disney princesses and comic book heroes.

General Manager Megan Otto said every year they have to get thousands of pieces of candy in order to prepare for the Boo Bash.

“We just really like to be involved in the community. We love being able to invite people out to the shoppes. We hear sometimes that people don’t get to make it out here as often as they’d like, so we love to invite them out to community events like this,” said Otto.

She said they’ll kick off their holiday events in November with the lighting of their Christmas tree.