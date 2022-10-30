PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) —

The shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria got a spooky transformation for this year’s Boo Bash.

The bash offered families the option to either drive or walk through the shoppers with a few surprises along the way.

Kids who came out could also get their faces painted, get balloon animals, go trick or treating, and even meet some of their favorite characters like Spider-man, Batman, Thor, and Spider-Gwen.

Sara Montgomery helped planned the event and says she’s happy to see the community coming together to celebrate Halloween.

“It brings the community together. It’s great for advertising for our small local businesses in the area, and we just love having people come out and celebrate Halloween,” said Montgomery.

She said they added the addition of drive-thru services during the start of the pandemic.

Boo Bash is an annual event that happens the weekend before Halloween.