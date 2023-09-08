MAPLETON Ill. (WMBD) — There was a report Friday morning that a fire had broken out at the Caterpillar plant in Mapleton.

A Caterpillar media rep said the facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

“A fire located in a small part of our Mapleton foundry has been extinguished. Local fire departments were called to assist. Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was evacuated. No one was injured,” said Caterpillar media relations and public affairs employee Lisa Miller.

This story will be updated.