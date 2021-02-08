Small pharmacies ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine, waiting for opportunity

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Locally owned pharmacies say they’re ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines, but say they have yet to be called on for assistance.

Staff at small pharmacies say they have seen lots of demand from customers regarding vaccinations.

“We get calls from people all day asking when are we going to give the vaccine, do you have the vaccine, when can I get the vaccine,” said Sam An, a pharmacist at Alwan Pharmacy.

Pharmacists at small shops say while questions are being asked, providing answers has been difficult.

“We could get it as early as next week and it could be a month or two from now. We just really have no idea,” said Rob Bean, a pharmacist at Axline Pharmacy.

This come as many of these types of businesses have yet to receive doses.

“We’ve filled out as much paperwork as we could to get on the list to receive vaccine when it is allocated to us, we just haven’t been allocated the vaccine yet,” An said.

An said other states have benefited by getting doses to independent or small pharmacies, and he says Illinois could do the same.

“West Virginia and North Dakota have had about 80 percent distribution rates of getting shots into arms whereas Illinois, we’re in the 60s,” An said.

Unlike larger pharmacies, Bean says smaller ones can easily adjust to the needs of their community.

“Being an independent pharmacy, we’re also willing, if needed, to be here from 6 to 8, or 6 to 9 a couple of nights a week, or have Saturday hours,” Bean said.

An says small pharmacies are ready to put shots in arms now, and they’re just waiting on the call.

“We’ve got muscle, we can help at a moments notice, we just need to be put in the game,” An said.

Axline Pharmacy is preparing for when they do receive doses. Bean says the pharmacy has a freezer ready to store Moderna’s vaccine.