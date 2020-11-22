So Chic Boutique in Morton finds unique way to help promote local small business, and bring the community together

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mistletoe Market, held in the parking lot behind the venue, hosted 50 small businesses, allowing community members to come at no cost.
To adhere to COVID rules, masks and social distancing were required, while multiple hand sanitizing stations were located around the area.
Noah Hardin, who works at Book Rack Used Books in Peoria, says the event helps brings eyes to many local business who might not get the attention normally.
“There’s a lot of hidden gems out there that don’t really get as much spotlight as they should. Just something like this kinds helps bring people’s attention and awareness to the other things that might be out there that you don’t really know about,” said Hardin.
A list of the small businesses in attendance can be found on the So Chic Boutique Facebook page.
