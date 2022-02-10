EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The discussion of elevating the voices of women of color in the field of peace and security in conflict transformation made its way to East Peoria Thursday.

Shalonda Spencer, executive director of Women of Color Advancing Peace & Security (WCAPS), spent her morning speaking with city leaders on the topic. One of the mottos for WCAPS is global issues demand a variety of perspectives.

Spencer said the Peoria Area World Affairs Council brought her to the area to speak on foreign affairs, international policy, and how they relate to immigration.

Before giving her speech on the subjects, she participated in a roundtable discussion with East Peoria leaders and spoke about the importance of engaging younger people, especially younger women, in the political field.

“Women of color at the table is just that. We need to figure out how to get more people of color, especially women, there,” Spencer said.

She also discussed the lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of foreign affairs. Spencer said her hope is for women of color to be elevated and have a voice at the table.

“And I hope that my passion for this work for social justice and change from a global lens is impacted, and it’s left a mark on the people to realize how we can use it within our work environments, and through the education system so that we can make sure that gap is being bridged even in our local government and local communities,” she said.