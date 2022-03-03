NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Wednesday’s McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle announced several recommendations to ease the district’s growing financial deficit to the education fund, expected to reach nearly $14 million in the fiscal year 2023.

The proposal included cutting several staff positions, 5th-grade band & orchestra, and 8th-grade foreign language.

Dr. Weikle also mentioned the possibility of a referendum in the future, something Board Member Barry Hitchins agreed would be necessary.

“It’s a word we don’t like to say at this table but, we will need a referendum at some point. We cannot keep our property tax rate for the (education) fund at $2.72, and be viable long term,” said Hitchins.

WMBD/WYZZ News asked members of the Unit 5 community in a poll of Facebook, what they thought of the recommended cuts, most weren’t happy.

One comment from Jim Sikes read:

“If the taxpayers won’t support a referendum, then cuts have to be made. You can’t have it both ways. Personally, I’d rather pay a little more in taxes than cut programs,” said Sikes.

Courtney Joyce, a teacher at Pekin High School, attended Unit 5 schools from kindergarten through high school.

“I play four instruments, but I started playing flute in 5th grade, and that 5th-grade year is definitely very, very important,” said Joyce.

She said cuts could affect the band program at the secondary level, and also take away a needed creative outlet for students.

She adds, the district should talk to the community about solutions, before a vote is taken.

“Looking at how the community has responded, I think the best course of action would be to ask the community, would you be willing to pay this increase in taxes in order to keep these programs, and I think you’re gonna find out that most of your community members would be willing to do that,” said Joyce.

The Unit 5 Education Association also released a statement following Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, which can be read below.

The board is expected to make a decision on these recommendations on March 9, Unit 5 Administration and Board Members have also committed to speaking with the community in the coming months, to find ways to further reduce the fiscal deficit to the education fund.