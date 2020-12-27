Some local business owners expect the shopping season to continue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During this holiday season, some business owners say support has been unmatched, when it comes to shopping locally this year.

“It’s been a wonderful season, if you look around we have a lot of empty shelves, so I’ve got to work really hard now to restock the store, so I’m really pleased, it was a great season,” said Stacy Hardin, owner of Book Rack Used Books.

Bob Woolsey, owner of Jones Bros. Jewelers, says he usually see’s a steady flow of customers come in right after Christmas.

“Christmas bonuses, things like that. I think a lot of people gather their gift cards, and take care of things they want, we have a lot of watch batteries, watch sizing’s, ring sizing’s, things that we take care of in our service center,” said Woolsey.

He adds, many people come to his store to ring in the new year.

“New Years Eve, there’s a lot of people that got married on New Years Eve in years past too so we have anniversaries, birthdays, and other things that have to be celebrated between Christmas and New Years,” said Woolsey.

Hardin says she also expects customers will cash in the gift cards they received for Christmas.

“As far as our store, we sold a lot of gift certificates, so I think you’re gonna see a lot of people redeeming those,” said Hardin.

She plans on having some sales after New Years, in order to get shelves stocked with new books for customers to browse.

“After the new year I’ll probably be doing some more half priced sales, I have a warehouse filled with books that I need to get in here so I like to keep those rotating very quickly,” said Hardin.

She adds, she’s thankful to the community for supporting locally during this uncertain year.

“I’ve been here four years with the store and this was our best Christmas season yet, we’re really appreciative and thankful to the community for supporting us,” said Hardin.