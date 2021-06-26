Some McLean County roads reopen, others still closed due to flooding

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill (WMBD) — Some roads in McLean County are back open Saturday evening, while others will take days to reopen.

An Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson said I-55 near Bloomington reopened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. IDOT crews and local agencies washed debris off the road before reopening. The shoulder remains closed.

The Funks Grove Rest Area parking lot is open, but the building is closed due to water issues with the sanitary system. It’s closed indefinitely.

U.S. 136 west of Heyworth is closed. The road still had a foot of water as of mid-afternoon Saturday. The southside, eastbound lane of U.S. 136 is closed and IDOT crews will not be able to reach it until Monday.

Old U.S. 51 north of Heyworth is closed until Monday due to flooding.

IDOT crews will continue to monitor I-55, U.S. 136, and Old U.S. 51.