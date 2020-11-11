Some Ring Video Doorbells recalled due to fire hazard

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ring is recalling thousands of video doorbells due to a fire safety hazard Tuesday.
According to the recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, there have been 85 incidents of incorrect doorbell screws being used causing doorbells that were installed incorrectly to ignite.
Some of those incidents have led to minor property damage and some reports of minor burns.
The video doorbells being recalled are 2nd Generation, Model: 5UM5E5. 350,000 units are being recalled.
Instructions on Rings website says there is no risk if the Doorbell is installed correctly.
Customers can determine if their doorbell is being recalled on Rings website, and find updated installation instructions.
