PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sophia Kitchen in Peoria is opening its doors as a warming center for those looking for a place to reheat and get a warm meal.

Their dining room will be open from 9 am to 2:30 pm every day this week.

Assistant Manager Courtney Curtis enjoys taking care of those in need during the colder months of the year.

“Just to get people out of the cold and, you know, friendly conversation,” said Curtis. “Today we have a movie going so it brings people together and just, you know, get them off the streets for a little bit.”

The kitchen needs hats and glove donations and those willing to donate can do so by dropping them off during their business hours.