Sophia’s Kitchen serves more than 500 meals during annual Thanksgiving dinner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local non-profit is helping combat hunger during the holidays.

Thursday, Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria held its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. community members could receive a meal with items including turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, pie, and more. Due to COVID-19, the event was carryout only.

Organizers said they expected to serve upwards of 500 meals on Thursday.

Program director Claire Crone said she hoped the dinner makes the holidays happier for those who came in.

“Always want to make sure that everybody feels welcomed and happy when they come in. Just to make sure that they’ve got the feeling that we’re a family with them,” Crone said.

Crone also said she’s noticed an increased need this year.

“Everyday we’re seeing a lot of hungry people coming to us,” Crone said. “a lot of the children have got what they need right now, government funding has been very good for that but the people that we’re seeing are the ones who don’t have children. They kind of hit that middle ground where nobody quite has a program for them,” she added.

Sophia’s Kitchen will also host a Christmas basket handout in December.