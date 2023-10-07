PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church blessing pets Saturday morning. It’s all in honor of the feast of St. Francis.

Many people all over the country bring their pets to the church to be blessed on St Francis` feast day because of his love for animals.

Co-Rector Jonathan Thomas said it’s a good reminder that all things are created equal including our furry friends.

“We bless people’s pets and animals just as a way of reminding us god cares about all creation in particularly these creatures we love and care for so much and that give us so much love in return,” said Thomas.

He said this is the 8th year they’ve done the blessing of the animals since coming to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.