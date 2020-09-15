Stark County reports second COVID-19 death

STARK COUNTY– A Stark County woman in her 80’s is now the second death reported from COVID-19 in the county according to health department officials.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Stark County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Stark County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

The Stark County woman was one of 20 new deaths reported across Illinois with Tuesday’s report from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Here is the complete list.