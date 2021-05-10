State lawmakers push for new legislation following COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle County Veterans Home

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – A group of Republican state lawmakers are calling for new legislation following a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in LaSalle County.

In the fall of last year, 36 died and more than 200 Veterans and staff tested positive for the virus at the LaSalle County Veterans Home.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Human Services Inspector General released a report that indicated failures from leadership contributed to the outbreak.

Monday, lawmakers say action is needed on legislation that prevents similiar outbreaks and holds officials accountable.

“Our goal is not to make this political but to ensure that a year from now, five years from now, we’re not standing in front of another veterans home talking about another failure of this state. We have to get it right for our veterans,” said State Rep. David Welter, (75th District-R).

State Senator Sue Rezin (38th District-R) says she has authored SB 2251 that would require timely on-site visits by the Illinois Department of Public Health during an outbreak.