State Representative Ryan Spain seeking re-election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –One Republican State Representative will run for another term in the Illinois House.

Rep. Ryan Spain will run for the 73rd Illinois House District, which includes his hometown of Peoria. Also included in the 73rd District are parts of Bureau, Henry, Lee, Marshall, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside, and Woodford counties.

“While my representation may be new to many voters in this district due to the new gerrymandered map boundaries drawn behind closed doors by Democrat politicians through a corrupt process which I led the charge against, I look forward to introducing myself and earning the support of voters who yearn to put Illinois on a better track. Voters in Central and North Central Illinois deserve full-throated conservative leaders to thoughtfully and strategically go to bat against the flawed policies which have driven our state into the ground,” State Representative Ryan Spain

Spain has represented the 73rd District since January 2017, after the retirement of State Representative David Leitch. He also served on the Peoria City Council starting in 2007.