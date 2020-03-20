Stay busy and have fun at home with craft kits

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — If your kids are out of school, stuck at home and starting to get bored – don’t worry. Local businesses in central Illinois are selling craft kits to keep your little ones occupied.

From starting your own little garden to painting and pottery, there’s a variety of kits to choose from.

“We decided to take some art to everyone that’s at home,” said Tricia Yocum, co-owner Art at the Bodega in Washington.

Yocum is selling mystery art kits and says people can pick up the kits or ask for delivery. Each bag contains a number of items and activities.

“You can’t watch tv, and play games, and do school work all the time, so it’s just a diversion,” said Yocum.

She says the crafts are fun and help her business.

“It’s just a way for us to have some revenue for a little bit,” said Yocum.

If you’re looking to get your hands dirty, The Village Florist in Metamora is selling succulent kits.

“What’s awesome is it’s also educational as well,” said owner Lindsay McDannald.

McDannald came up with the idea after her niece’s birthday party was recently canceled.

“I made a kit for them and they enjoyed it, so I was like oh I’m going to make some more of them,” said McDannald.

She says it’s a craft that both kids and adults love.

“This is going to be an activity that stays with you, you have to water it, take care of it, essentially, it’s a responsibility kind of thing,” said McDannald.

Both businesses are offering delivery within a range, or people can pick up kits curbside.

Other art and craft businesses in central Illinois that are offering craft and activity kits are listed below: