Strawberry Asparagus Salad

Celebrate fruit and veggie month with a salad that includes both!

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 bunch of fresh asparagus spears with 1-inch ends cut off

2 cups sliced strawberries

½ cup chopped red onion

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

3 Tablespoons balsamic glaze

¾ cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

1. Spray the grill pan with cooking spray. Grill asparagus over medium-high heat, rotating several times, for 5–7 minutes. Let cool and cut into 2-inch pieces.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine asparagus, strawberries, onion, and basil. This can also be done in layers on a large serving plate.

3. Drizzle balsamic glaze and sprinkle with feta cheese just before serving.

Serves 5

