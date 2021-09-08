Students at Quest Charter hear from special guest Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seniors at Quest Charter School heard from a special guest on Wednesday.

Bradley University’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Chris Reynolds, spoke to students. Reynolds shared his story and encouraged students to be leaders in the community.

He also told students to believe in themselves, practice, and focus to be able to succeed.

English teacher Thomas Biehl said speakers like Reynolds help motivate the next generation.

“Especially in speech class, it’s a benefit for them to have a guest speaker,” said Biehl. “I mean, they hear me talk about giving speeches in front of people, and all the things that go into it, but someone who has given motivational speeches across the county, things of this nature, really brings it into reality for them.”

He hopes students learn something positive from Reynolds’ message.