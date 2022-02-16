WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The director of Washington Public Library said the board voted to extend Sunnyland branch services no later than May 2023.

The Washington District Library Board voted 4 to 3 to close the branch library on Tuesday, citing low traffic and high maintenance costs.

Lexie Walsh, director of Washington District Library, said she understands people are upset about the decision, but libraries are more complicated than they were 10-15 years ago.

“It’s not just a building with books anymore. We have a lot of technology that we have to invest in, [and] a lot of other services that our patrons want. We have e-books [and] databases. We have outreach programs. Those are all expensive, and they are all things that didn’t really exist 10-15 years ago,” she said.

Walsh said they will be supplementing library services with expanded outreach, such as rotating daycare storytimes and game nights.

“We’re going to try to bring the library to where people are right now instead of asking them to come to us,” she said. “We’re taking the time to build those partnerships as we use this period to transition away from having a physical library location that we’re tied to and moving to more outreach programs.”

She said they will focus on the west end of town first, acknowledging there is a long road ahead.

“There’s a lot of work to do and there are a lot of community relationships that we’re going to need to rebuild. I do think that the right decision is to only have one location and to bring out outreach services to the people who can’t come to the main library, but it’s going to be a hard transition,” she said.