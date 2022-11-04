PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side.

Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November.

Chuck Brown, owner, said the delay is mainly coming down to funding. Brown said the price tag for what he wants to bring to the south end has increased, but he said plans are still in motion.

“The project is still moving forward, but you know it’s taking a lot more time than we anticipated,” Brown said. “One thing about being in entrepreneurship is risk.”

Brown said his passion project’s original cost was expected to be about $500,000. But between the supermarket and the inside grill, which will be a food court housing two restaurants, he said the price has increased to about $1.3 million.

“We want to bring a store that’s not only sustainable, but we want to bring one that’s going to bring a whole new fresh twist to the community,” Brown said.

He said he’s still in the process of generating funds before starting the renovation process.

“It’s a combination of personal investment which is improving,” Brown said. “We’ve got some loans that are going to take place and we will get a little bit of support through the city.”

Brown said he doesn’t want to rush the project that will not only help with the area’s food desert issue, but will also hopefully lead to more investment on the south side.

“Our goal, obviously in Harvest, is to pour half a million dollars a year into the south side community to build and develop new homes for single family’s to own,” Brown said. “So, Harvest is part of a larger vision that’s why we’re not rushing. God knows we want to open sooner.”

Beth Jensen, an at-large city councilwoman, said she hopes the process will have a positive chain reaction for future investments.

“I think once you get a stable, successful business like that in that area it hopefully will influence others to open up businesses nearby,” Jensen said.

She said the area has spent years without a supermarket and the support is there for one.

“I think the entire council is very supportive,” Jensen said. “We have been in need of filling the gaps in the food desert for a long time.”

Brown said he’s hoping to have the grill open within the next 2-3 months and the supermarket opening 3-6 months afterward.