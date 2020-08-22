Tazewell County Corner confirms a body was found in the Illinois River

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley confirms that a body was found in the Illinois River.

The Coroner is currently headed towards the scene in Pekin.

This story will be updated.

