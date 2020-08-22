PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley confirms that a body was found in the Illinois River.
The Coroner is currently headed towards the scene in Pekin.
This story will be updated.
Latest Headlines
- Tazewell County Corner confirms a body was found in the Illinois River
- Northwoods Community Church services will be going online-only for Peoria and Canton
- Postmaster General: It’s ‘an outrageous claim’ that postal service changes undermine election
- Two tropical systems to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week
- Lemonade Stand Up for Hope event raising money for a local Christian academy