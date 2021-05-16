Tazewell County Health Department hosts drive-thru vaccination clinics

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders from the Tazewell County Health Department, vaccinating people at a drive-through clinic on Sunday at their building in Tremont.

The clinic, open to a wider age range, including kids ages 12 to 15 after the Pfizer vaccine received CDC approval.

Now, health department staff said they’re seeing more young people coming to get their first dose.

TCHD Administrator Amy Fox said getting kids and young adults vaccinated is important as summer approaches.

“We want to make sure that they can have as normal of a summer as possible, that they can avoid that quarantine and things like that if they’re exposed, get to go to do things, summer camps, and back to group activities, and it gives them a great layer of protection,” said Fox.

She said the health department is hosting another drive-through vaccine clinic in June, and plans are in the works for other clinics too.