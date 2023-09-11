PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — Sep. 11 is the start of Disability Voters Rights week, and Tazewell County leaders are making some changes to the polls to help accommodate those who might have trouble voting.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman announced changes thanks to the polling place accessibility grant, which will allow for changes made to voting signs with the phone number added to the bottom of the signs.

Voters will pull up to the polling center and call to to tell an election judge they can’t make it inside due to a disability. An election judge will then come outside and help assist in the voting process.

Ackerman said it’s a simple change that will allow plenty more voters to cast their ballots.

“I really do think this simplistic thing adding a phone number to the bottom so they can call from their vehicle to let the election judges know they’re having an issue will be a crucial step to eliminating those barriers that individuals with disabilities, which will be a growing segment of our population as our population in America grows older. This simple fix will eliminate lots of barriers for individuals for years to come,” he said.

Tazewell County was awarded $2,726 from the polling place accessibility grant.