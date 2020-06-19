Tazewell County reporting five new cases of COVID-19

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – The Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The update came out Friday afternoon for total of 109 confirmed cases with seven deaths. One of the five new cases was at Reflections Memory Care in Washington, bringing the total number of cases at the faciltiy to 15. TCHD is asking for residents to continue practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing hands to slow the spread of the virus.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected