Tazewell County supports community burn bans

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — Tazewell County officials support communities issuing burn bans to reduce the burden on first responders.

Earlier this week, Washington and East Peoria issued a burn ban to protect public health and safety. It’s also a way to make sure essential first responders can help with COVID-19 related incidents.

The burn ban corresponds with Gov. J.B Pritzker’s Executive Order.

“According to the American Lung Association, people with serious underlying health conditions, including lung disease (e.g., asthma, COPD, lung cancer, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis) are more likely to have worse outcomes if they become sick with COVID-19. Eliminating open burning could reduce the health impacts of COVID-19 for those with underlying health conditions.” David Zimmerman, Tazewell County Board Chairman

The City of Washington banned open burning for the next 30 days.

